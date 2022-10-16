By Matthew Roscoe • 16 October 2022 • 7:49

Haitian singer Michael Benjamin dies suddenly of cardiac arrest after collapsing onstage in Paris. Image: @mikaben/Twitter

FUGEES legend Wyclef Jean leads tributes to fellow Haitian singer Michael Benjamin (41) who died suddenly of a suspected cardiac arrest after earlier collapsing onstage while performing with Haitian konpa band Carimi in Paris.

“Rest In Peace King @mikaben Gone too soon #haiti” Jean said after the news of Michael Benjamin’s sudden death following his onstage collapse in Paris was announced.

Haitian radio and TV personality Carel Pèdre announced the death of Benjamin via social media.

“12:10 AM, Sunday 16 October 2022. Michael Benjamin died of cardiac arrest immediately after his performance at the Carimi concert at the Accor Arena, Paris. Mika was one of the most talented artists of his generation.”

12:10 AM, Dimache 16 octobre 2022. Micheal Benjamin est mort suite à un arrêt cardiaque tout de suite après sa prestation au concert de Carimi à l’Accor Arena, Paris. Mika était l’un des artistes les plus talentueux de sa génération. — Carel Pedre (@carelpedre) October 15, 2022

The last tweet from Benjamin, who went by the stage name MikaBen, was wishing his fellow performers good luck before they went onstage in Paris late on Saturday, October 15.

“Good luck to my big brothers for tonight! Thank you for paving the way for us who follow you! We love you! Haiti loves you very much! May love and light accompany you during the concert where thousands of fans will be in perfect harmony with you,” he wrote.

Bonne chance a mes grands frères pour ce soir ! Merci d’avoir ouvert la voie pour nous autres qui vous suivons! Nous vous aimons! Haiti vous aime beaucoup! Que l’amour et la lumière vous accompagnent durant le concert ou des milliers de fans seront en Harmonie parfaite avec vous pic.twitter.com/UFITGBukom — Michael Benjamin (@mikaben) October 15, 2022

The singer had a music career that spanned more than 20 years after rising to fame in Haiti.

He gained prominence abroad with his track “Ou Pati” and collaborated with top industry stars.

Singer Roberto Martino spoke to the Miami Herald after Benjamin’s sudden death.

“I’m in disbelief,” he said.

“This is somebody I was working with for years and considered a brother, a good friend. We talked almost everyday. We have a chat together.” Martino told the Herald that he and Mikaben spoke right before he took the stage in Paris.

“He was so happy. He couldn’t wait to get on that stage with Carimi. It was one of his biggest accomplishments in life. It’s a band that he idolised. I’m at a lost for words. I’m broken.”

He added: “Mika was one of the most talented artists that I had ever met in my life.

“One of the most humble guys; you never heard him being mad or cursing at anybody. It’s just sad; unbelievable.”

Tributes flooded social media following news of the Haitian singer’s death.

“Michael Benjamin says: Mikaben. He was not only a singer, but a patriot at heart who always makes the national pride shine all over the world. Bliyew pap janm yon opsyon… #RIPMikaben.”

Michael Benjamin dit: Mikaben

Il n'a pas été seulement un chanteur ,mais un patriote de coeur qui fait briller toujours la fierté nationale partout dans le Monde.

Bliyew pap janm yon opsyon… #RIPMikaben pic.twitter.com/CJdkbS2yqZ — Gaspard Max-Johnsley (@MaxJohnsley999) October 16, 2022

“Sad 😭😭Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of artist Michael BENJAMIN. He collapsed on stage. Thank you so much for everything you were able to do to give happiness to your fans. You wanted HAITI to calm down and develop. Farewell artist @afpfr.”

Triste 😭😭Sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches de l’artiste Michael BENJAMIN. Il s’est effondré sur scène. Merci beaucoup pour tout ce que tu as pu faire pour donner du bonheur à tes admirateurs. Tu voulais que HAITI s’apaise et se développe. Adieu l’artiste @afpfr — Victoire Jasmin (@SenatriceJasmin) October 16, 2022

“Just finding out about Michael Benjamin 💔😢 My God, his wife, 2 kids and unborn child 🙏🏾❤️”

Just finding out about Michael Benjamin 💔😢

My God, his wife, 2 kids and unborn child 🙏🏾❤️ — Jasmina 👑🇭🇹 (@_JassyBelle_) October 16, 2022

“Condolences to all the family of the artist Michael Benjamin, condolences to all of us Haitian 🙏🙏🙏”

Condoléances à toute la famille de l'artist Michael Benjamin, condoléances à nous tous Haïtiens Haïtienne 🙏🙏🙏 — Baby Cadet (@CadetBaby) October 16, 2022

Back in May, Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK to his fans, died of a heart attack at 53 following a show in Kolkata.

KK was performing a concert at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, May 31 when he suddenly felt unwell and after being escorted off-stage, he was rushed to the hospital where he died of a heart attack.

In August, legendary Kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ died aged 45.

Tokollo ‘Magesh’, a member of South African kwaito music group TKZee, is said to have passed away in his sleep.

TKZee, which was formed in the 1990s by three school friends, shot to prominence in late 1997 and early 1998 with their chart-topping singles “Phalafala” and “Shibobo” and his loss was widely mourned.

