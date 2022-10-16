Iran to supply Russia with long-range ballistic missiles as it starts to run out

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 October 2022 • 20:58

Fateh 110 Missile - Credit CC/Hossein Velayati

Western intelligence sources say Iran is to supply Russia with long-range ballistic missiles.

The information made public on Sunday, October 16 follows earlier statements that Russia was believed to be using its missiles at a rate faster than it can replace them.

According to The Telegraph, the news that Iran will supply Russia with weapons has triggered calls from Israeli officials to start arming Ukraine.

Iran has already supplied Shahed-136 drones to Russia and according to sources speaking to the Washington Post, have said that Iran will send more drones including the Fateh-110 and it will send Zolfaghar missiles to Russia.

The British Ministry of Defence said the missiles which have a range of between 350 and 640 kilometres, are not a substitute for the high-precision missiles Russia is said to be running out of. But they said, the missiles which are fired from the back of vehicles still have the capacity to do real damage.

Iran, which is facing its own internal turmoil, is the only country that Russian President Vladimir Putin has flown to since he ordered the February invasion of Ukraine. He is believed to have met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israeli officials have said that should Iran continue to send weapons they themselves, could start to arm Ukraine. Nachman Shai, Israel’s Diaspora Minister said: “There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict.

“The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid.”

Israel has been critical of the invasion of Ukraine and with Iran, its arch enemy, supplying Russia with long-range ballistic missiles, it has the potential to draw them into the war by supplying weapons.

