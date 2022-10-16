By Anna Ellis • 16 October 2022 • 14:35

It's finally not Monday. Image: Orihuela City Council

The radio program “It’s finally not Monday”, presented by Jaime Cantizano on Onda Cero, will be broadcast live from the Teatro Circo de Orihuela on Saturday, October 22.

The Councilor for Communication, Maria Garcia, has reported that the program will take place from 8:00.AM until midday and anyone who wishes to attend will be able to pick up tickets at the Tourist Office.

The councillor confirmed that: “This is an opportunity to promote Orihuela touristically, making different aspects of the municipality known, such as its gastronomy and its culture.”

The program directed by Jaime Cantizano has an average of 800,000 listeners.

Jaime Cantizano and part of his team will visit Orihuela on Friday, October 21, in the afternoon to see some of the cultural attractions of the town.

Luis Sanchez, director of Onda Cero Vega Baja, thanked the Department of Communication for the opportunity to do live radio while pointing out that the broadcast of the program not only allows Orihuela to be promoted as a tourist destination on the radio but it will also have an impact on social networks.

