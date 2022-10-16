Murcia City and El Bosquet (Alicante) outings for the Carp-R-Us anglers

By Linda Hall • 16 October 2022 • 22:28

FISHING TRIPS: Better pickings at El Bosquet Photo credit: Pixabay/Ralph’s Fotos

CARP-R-US fished the Rio Segura in the centre of Murcia City earlier this month.

“Fishing at this venue has not been very good for most of the year,” said the club’s secretary, Steve Fell. “We hoped that recent rain might have freshened it up, but sadly that was not the case.”

Alan Smith (10.8 kilos) was first, followed by Terry Screen (8.3 kilos) in second place, Steve Higgins (4.9 kilos) third, and Tony Flett fourth (2.7 kilos).

A week later, Carp-R-Us fished the 11th round of their Summer-Autumn series at El Bosquet near Elche. The match was split between Pegs 1b to 7 and 17 to 25, with a big difference between the two sections as anglers on Pegs 17 – 21 struggled for just one fish.

Winner Willie Moons transferred the skills learnt on the Segura at Bigastro and honed at The Pond to El Bosquet, landing 22.1 kilos. Jeremy Fardoe (19.8 kilo) was second, Terry Screen (13.8 kilos) came third with Paul Burton in fourth place.

“The series is now entering its last weeks with five anglers in contention for the trophy,” Steve said.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

