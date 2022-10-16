By Anna Ellis • 16 October 2022 • 16:47

New animal sanctuary in Nijar. Image: Irina Kozorog/Shutterstock.com

The City Council of Níjar has accepted the project for the implementation of a zoosanitary centre for accommodation, custody, training and transfer of animals in a rustic farm known as “La Huertecilla de Curro.”

The Centre, which is seeking to qualify as a public utility and social interest, is located in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park as “This area is considered environmentally compatible”, the promoter of the project confirmed.

This animal health centre will carry out a service for the collection, transfer, lodging, custody and transfer of abandoned, lost or wandering pet animals, mainly of different canine breeds.

Its promoter considered it necessary to locate the activity away from urban areas both for the recreation of animals and to comply with regulations regarding noise so neighbours are not disturbed.

“In addition, it will be necessary to have a large area to carry out the activity, since training tasks will also be carried out that require large spaces to run and develop their skills” confirmed the promoter of the project.

