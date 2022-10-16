News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 16 October 2022 • 12:04

LAS SALINAS: Extensive repairs began last August Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

Empty nests ANDALUCIA’S Wildlife Monitoring programme estimated that the collapse of the water system which dried out Las Salinas salt beds last May prevented 109 pairs of birds belonging to eight species from nesting as usual. Salt extraction concessionary Union Salinera is carrying out extensive repairs to prevent a repetition.

Turre SPAD ARTURO GRIMA CERVANTES was named a special adviser to Javier Aureliano Garcia, president of the Diputacion provincial council. Grima, who belongs to the Partido Popular, is considered one of Levante’s most veteran politicians and is currently an opposition councillor at Turre town hall as well as former mayor.

Repair tragedy A MOJACAR man died while mending a car near the Sombrerico beach on October 14. According to the 112 Emergency Services, he was trapped beneath the vehicle although Guardia Civil sources later confirmed that this was not a work-related accident as the man was repairing his own car.

Unbalanced ALMERIA province’s average birth rate of 1.5 children for every woman is one of Spain’s highest. Nevertheless, for the first time since exhaustive records were kept, the province has a negative natural increase, with the number of deaths now outweighing births, announced Andalucia’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

Class war JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ TERUEL a socialist MP who represents Almeria in the regional parliament, pointed out that the province still has prefab classrooms in 27 state schools from six municipalities . The Junta’s 2023 Budget could easily cover building new schools or extending existing centres, Sanchez Teruel insisted.

