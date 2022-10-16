By Vickie Scullard • 16 October 2022 • 14:15

Shocking video shows swerving Audi driving with tyre blowout on A-7

A SHOCKING video of a car apparently travelling at speed with a tyre blowout and the airbag engaged has been captured on a motorway in Malaga.

The footage shows the car, a white Audi – which has been shared on social media – reportedly driving down the A-7 highway in the Costa Del Sol “constantly changing lanes” and “occupying the entire roadway”.

The caption for the clip, posted on the Fuengirola Se Queja Instagram page, says that agents intercepted the car and that the driver is “being investigated for drink and drug driving”. However, this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Just two hours after the post was published, it had more than 850 likes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjxLySyMoj6/

Followers posted comments under the video, many of whom shared their frustration.

One said: “Why so irresponsible?!? For God’s sake.”

Another replied: “The thing to do is to call urgently to the civil guard and give the data of the car and the road not to record so much. Better to warn to avoid greater evils.”

