Three men arrested after man’s body discovered in Essex woodland

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 October 2022 • 18:20

London Met Police - Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock.com

Three men have been arrested by detectives from Scotland Yard after a man’s body was found in woodland in Essex.

The police announced the arrests on Sunday, October 16 following the discovery of the man’s body on Saturday. According to a statement, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were abducted in North London on Thursday evening.

The woman who was known to the man was found unharmed by officers.

The death of the man, whose body was found close to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, is being treated as suspicious.

The men were arrested and remain in custody following an investigation by officers who responded to the alert just before 2 pm on Friday that the man and woman were missing. They had apparently last been seen the night before.

The statement issued by the police said: “Detectives believe the man reported missing is the man found in Loughton.

“A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran of the Specialist Crime Directorate, said: “This is a very complex and fast-moving investigation involving multiple units across the (Met), as well as invaluable support from our colleagues in Essex Police.

“While the investigation remains at an early stage, a key line of inquiry is that the man and woman were taken against their will in a vehicle on Thursday night.”

Scotland Yard, who have asked anyone with information to come forward, are handling the case as the body of the man was found in Greater London. Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are believed to be providing ongoing support with the case in which the three men were arrested after a man’s body was discovered.

