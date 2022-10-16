Torrevieja (Alicante) skate park to be named after skateboard hero Ignacio Echeverria

By Linda Hall • 16 October 2022 • 16:51

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Torrevieja’s skate park will bear Ignacio Echeverria’s name Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’S future skate park already has a name.

This new space will be named after Ignacio Echeverria, a 39-year-old Spanish banker who fought off terrorists during the 2017 London Bridge attack.

With only his skateboard as a weapon, Ignacio fended off one of the three terrorists as he was about to stab a woman. He saved her life, also distracting her assailant long enough for others to escape to safety.

He then confronted a second terrorist who was attacking a police office, before he was stabbed in the back and killed.

The new skate park will be located on a plot of municipal land in Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas, revealed Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon.

He made the announcement at the end of a recent performance at the Municipal Theatre of Skateboard Hero, a musical that relates the last 24 hours of Ignacio’s life.

This was attended by Ignacio’s parents Joaquin and Ana, who took part in a talk following the performance, and were presented with one of Torrevieja’s traditional salt boats.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.