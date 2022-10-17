Adopta Bernia-Benissa Shelter Open Day in La Pedrera (Alicante) on October 23

By Linda Hall • 17 October 2022 • 22:37

: POLLY: An Adopta-Bernia resident looking for a forever home Photo credit: Adopta Bernia-Benissa Cat Shelters

THE Adopta Bernia Cat Shelter in Benissa holds an Open Day on Sunday, October 23 between 11am and 7pm.

There will also be a small flea market, to raise funds for the Shelter’s cats, as well as filled rolls, cakes and refreshments to buy.

The Shelter is located in Arrabal Zval 30, Pedrera 38-18, Benissa.

Adopta Bernia-Benissa is a non-profitmaking association, dedicated to ensuring that the animals which are suffering in the area can have a second chance.

The association arranges fostering care until responsible adoptions can be made, it helps sick cats and controls the local feline colonies.

The charity always needs more volunteers and, above all, economic help for food and veterinary expenses.

For more information, see their https://adoptapet.es/adoptabernia web page or visit their Protectora de Animales Adopta Bernia – Benissa Facebook page.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.