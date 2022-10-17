Agrupacion Musical Batallon de Marbella roundabout

By Anna Ellis • 17 October 2022 • 13:51

Agrupacion Musical Batallon de Marbella. Image: Marbella City Council

The City Council has paid tribute to the Agrupacion Musical Batallon de Marbella by naming the Plaza de Toros roundabout after them and installing the symbolic figure of a treble clef.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Sunday, October 16, in which the Councillor for Public Safety, Jose Eduardo Diaz, explained that “with this initiative, we want to recognise the trajectory of an entity closely linked to our city.”

“An entity to which we all have a special affection because it is always present at religious, social and cultural events. This emblematic corner of the city is from now on linked to the history of the group, which is also the history of our town.”

The councillor added: “It is a source of pride and honour to be able to count on these magnificent musicians who have released two albums and show great professionalism, passion and dedication in everything they do.”

He also pointed out that “this roundabout is home to a unique carob tree that is a metaphor for the greatness, strength and splendid future of our beloved group.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram