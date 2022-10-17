Basketball: An in-depth examination of NBA wagering strategies

By EWN • 17 October 2022 • 18:30

A lot of sports fans have gotten huge returns from predicting the outcomes of games. These predictions most often come from an understanding of the game, teams, and match or league structure.

However, not all sports betting are as easy as they seem. Betting on some sports seems easier than others because of noticeable differences. These differences vary and can be the edge you need as a first-time bettor or one who is just in need of an easy win for your money.

You don’t have to be an NBA fan to understand basketball betting. You just need to be interested. One of the easiest sports to bet on is basketball. Basketball is a popular sport with a global fan base and following. It is one that, if understood, can be a productive gamble for every bettor.

Here are three indispensable strategies.

Never bet without data

Team data is the news from the team concerning injuries, team lineups, etc. No team is stronger than its squad. Injuries in basketball are different because the players on the court are fewer compared to other sports like football.

So, if a major player is down or unavailable and the opponent is on the stronger side, you may want to recheck before placing your bets. Using historical data to decide a team’s present winning strength may lead to a loss.

Also, take note of team schedule data. Some teams have played a lot of games in one week, and they are probably going for their fourth or fifth match. There are bound to be tired legs and ineffective runs. They might not perform too well, and some key players might be rested. Those moments are vulnerable moments you must be aware of before you wager on a team.

Take the other betting route

Betting early is a basic strategy for getting the most out of your bet on NBA odds. This is due to the possibility of errors by the oddsmaker, which could be your winning point before it is corrected. However, there’s another route.

Sometimes, bettors can be in a fix of not being sure about who will win a game before it begins. That’s not a problem. When you’re faced with such confusion, you can wait to use the live betting option. This allows you to bet during stoppages or commercial breaks during the game.

You’ll have seen enough to know who is dominant and who wants the win most, and then you can place your bet on your preferred team. Knowing another route than the usual can help you make the best decision

Choose the best line

Going through different sportsbooks to find a more profitable line is not wrong but strategic, especially when you’ve done your handicapping and sure of a win. Don’t settle for just one line when there’s a lot unseen. Go for the best and increase your returns. Also, track your bet or bets (if you made multiples) to ensure you take home all you’ve won. Ensure you don’t miss any.

Set a limit

This is as old as it gets. Don’t bet beyond your bankroll. Don’t get so excited at your prediction that you want to go all in, especially into funds that were not meant for the game. Having a limit helps you celebrate little successes when they happen and comfort yourself when a loss does happen too.

Conclusively, these strategies are both basic and pivotal to winning your bet on your preferred NBA team and if taken into consideration can be the turning point between a blind bet and a planned one.

