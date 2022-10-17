By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 11:07

BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks dies following cancer battle. Credit: Twitter/@SparksyOnRadio

BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks has died following a battle with cancer.

Tributes have been shared by friends and colleagues on social media for the BBC Radio Devon breakfast show host, who was being treated for cancer at St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth.

Just last week the DJ, nicknamed Sparksy, tweeted his thanks to hospital staff who had previously looked after him.

He told fans he was sorry he couldn’t reply to everyone because of how tired he felt.

He said: “Huge thanks to the nurses on Brent ward at @UHP_NHS for looking after me over the last week.

“Have moved to @StLukesPlymouth. After introduction, slept most of the afternoon.

“Don’t understand how tired I am. Inundated with messages. Sorry I can’t reply.”

Huge thanks to the nurses on Brent ward at @UHP_NHS for looking after me over the last week. Have moved to @StLukesPlymouth. After introduction, slept most of the afternoon. Don’t understand how tired I am. Inundated with messages. Sorry I can’t reply. — Gordon Sparks (@SparksyOnRadio) October 14, 2022

The 61-year-old was named a “broadcasting legend” by his BBC colleague Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West.

She tweeted: “It is a very sad day for BBC Radio Devon. Our hearts go out to Gordon’s friends, family and faithful listeners.

“Gordon was a broadcasting legend – honest and brave through the toughest times. He will be missed dearly.”

Gordon, a Plymouth Argyle Football Club Ambassador, was also praised by the team’s boss, Steven Schumacher after fans sang support for the DJ at a recent game, reports the Mirror.

“It was very emotional listening to our fans singing his name in the stands at Milton Keynes Dons,” he said.

Gordon is survived by his wife Heather, daughters Kirsty and Holly, and granddaughter.

Earlier this year ITV journalist Gary Burgess died in a hospice after a long battle with terminal cancer.

