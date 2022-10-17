Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Polygon – Three cryptocurrencies that could save portfolios amid the ongoing bear market

By EWN • 17 October 2022 • 14:44

The reality within the ongoing bear market is so dire that crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, are left with no choice but to explore several strategies to ensure the security and continuity of their businesses. The bear market’s continued existence threatens the livelihood of all within the industry, and as such, it is evident that crypto regulars must seek feasible solutions to the problem.

Long-term cryptocurrency investing is a strategy with a proven track record in bear markets, as it mitigates the risk of running at a loss and promises massive returns in the long run. However, to increase the chances of long-term cryptocurrency investment success, an investor requires an altcoin that possesses massive growth potential and utility. This is because long-term cryptocurrency investments span an extended period.

After conducting extensive market research, we have concluded on three altcoins that match this description perfectly. This piece discusses why Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) could save portfolios amid the ongoing bear market.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a notable blockchain network within the cryptocurrency industry. It is a platform that takes advantage of blockchain technology and its permissionless nature to provide Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) solutions. Since its launch in 2020, Solana (SOL) has become an ideal environment for developing and deploying all sorts of De-Fi solutions. Its speed and performance are highly admirable, and it is one of the few blockchain systems within the industry capable of rivalling Ethereum (ETH), the world’s dominant smart contract platform.

Its native cryptocurrency, SOL, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating crypto-related operations, such as network governance, payment fees and user interaction. SOL is a highly sought-after cryptocurrency within the industry with stock on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a notable blockchain platform within the cryptocurrency industry that functions as an ideal environment for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development. It is a platform that transforms Ethereum (ETH) into a full-fledged multi-chain system or Internet of Blockchains. Polygon (MATIC) is essentially a multi-chain system similar to Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM) and Avalanche (AVAX), but with the advantages of Ethereum’s security, vibrant ecosystem and openness.

Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto-related operations, such as network governance, payment fees and user interaction. MATIC is an industry-leading cryptocurrency with stock on prominent crypto platforms within the industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the native cryptocurrency of Big Eyes, an upcoming crypto project and platform within the industry that seeks to champion the cause of blockchain technology adoption within global communities. The token is one of the most anticipated cryptocurrencies within the industry and possesses attractive features, such as a lack of transaction taxes and an ample supply, which could see it become a favourite among crypto regulars. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ideal for all forms of crypto operations, such as trading, investing, interaction and collaboration.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and has raised over $3 million, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies this year. It is currently in the fourth stage of its presale and is gradually approaching its end. See more information on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) here.

Big Eyes is offering bonus tokens for a limited time – claim these by applying the code: EYES8382

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido