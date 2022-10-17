BREAKING NEWS: Russian SU-34 plane on a training mission crashes into apartment block

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 October 2022 • 18:52

A Russian SU-34 military plane on a training mission has crashed into an apartment block according to state media company TASS.

The accident is said to have occurred at 18:20 local time on Monday, October 17.

According to TASS an area of about 2,000 square metres is on fire with all five stories of the block damaged. In total 17 apartments are said to be affected, however, no information has been provided with regard to casualties.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, Kondratyev, issued a statement saying: “According to preliminary information from the operational services, a Su-34 military plane crashed. As a result, a fire broke out in a nine-story building. The fire engulfed several floors at once. Previously, 17 apartments were damaged.

“At 18: 20, a fire was reported in a 9-storey residential building. Emergency response services were sent to the site. At 18:27, fire rank # 3 was announced. There was a fire from the 1st to the fifth floors of a residential building. The fire area is 2,000 square meters. m. Information about the dead and injured is being clarified.”

A source told TASS that the residents of the building had been evacuated to a temporary camp, but no further details were provided or reported.

The Head of the district, Roman Bublik, said in his Telegram channel: “In the city of Yeysk, an emergency occurred – a nine-story building is on fire.

All services promptly went to the scene of the fire. I am also at the scene of the emergency, coordinating the work of all services. The help point is being installed. Residents will be provided with all the necessary support.”

The Ministry of Defence reported that the plane was climbing after take-off when it fell to the ground, with the cause listed as the ignition of one of the engines. The plane was said to be carrying a significant amount of fuel when it crashed causing extensive damage to the building.

The pilots of the Russian SU-34 plane on a training mission ejected before the crash and are said to be safe.

