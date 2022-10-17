British woman shot dead in France while hunting wild boar

By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 9:48

British woman shot dead in France at hunting party

A BRITISH woman has been shot dead at a hunting party and her companion has been arrested.

The woman, aged 67, was reportedly “wounded above the heart” after the incident, which happened in France during a wild boar hunt.

She was rushed to Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, where she died, public prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said.

The Mirror reports that the woman was with her male hunting partner, who had carried out a “shot with his rifle, which he was carrying at the shoulder”, direct towards her back.

The man, aged 67, was taken into custody and a manslaughter investigation has since been launched.

Describing the shooting as a “dramatic accident”, Mr Heitz said that it is “yet to be determined” exactly what happened.

The party was made up of about a dozen hunters and two guests, the prosecutor said.

Elsewhere Upday reports that when the shot was fired, two people involved in the shooting were moving through a cornfield together.

The shooter was later taken to hospital where doctors confirmed that he had not consumed alcohol or toxic substances.

The woman’s body has been taken to Rennes Forensic Institute for an autopsy on Wednesday.

