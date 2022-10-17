By Matthew Roscoe • 17 October 2022 • 8:01

Crimean Bridge explosion has caused logistical issues for Russia says British Intelligence. Image: SHOT/Telegram

ACCORDING to British military intelligence, Russian logistical issues are becoming more common after the Crimean Bridge leading from Russia to Crimea was blown up a little over a week ago on Saturday, October 8.

In its latest intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defence said that “logistical issues faced by Russia’s forces in southern Ukraine have likely become more acute following damage to the Kerch Bridge (Crimean Bridge) on Saturday, October 8.

“Repair efforts are ongoing, and it is open to some traffic.”

It added: “However, a large queue of waiting cargo trucks remains backed up near the crossing.

“Russian forces operating in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol in an attempt to compensate for the reduced capacity of the Kerch Bridge.

“With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line of communication through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is becoming more important to the sustainability of Russia’s occupation.”

“The city of Melitopol is a junction of supply routes and hosts a major Russian aviation presence,” it concluded.

Following the Crimean Bridge explosion, on Wednesday, October 12, Russia’s FSB announced that following investigations from the Russian Investigative Committee, which was set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the Crimean Bridge explosion, eight arrests had been made.

“The organiser of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents, in addition, five Russian nationals, three Ukrainian nationals and an Armenian have been detained,” the Federal Security Service’s Centre for Combating Terrorism said.

The National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) said that “on the morning of October 8, a truck explosion occurred on the Crimean bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a railway train to catch fire.”

“Two vehicle spans of the bridge partially collapsed. The arch over its navigable part was not damaged,” the NAC said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion, and the “Ukrainian special services were the ones who ordered and carried out the attack.”

It added: “The explosive device was camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms and shipped in early August this year from the Odesa seaport to Ruse in Bulgaria under contract number 02/08/2022 between Translogistics UA LLC (Kiev) and Baltex Capital S.A. (Ruse).

“Ukrainian citizens Tsyurkalo Mikhail Vladimirovich, Kovach Denis Olegovich, Solomko Roman Ivanovich, Georgian citizens Inosaridze Sandro, a broker named “Levan” and Armenian citizen Terchanyan Artur were involved in organizing the shipment from Bulgaria to Poti port (Georgia) and then to Armenia.”

According to the FSB, “between September 29 and October 3, the cargo was cleared in Yerevan at the Transalliance terminal in accordance with the EAEU rules and documents were swapped, after which the consignor was already “GU AR JI GROUP” LLC (Armenia, Alaverdi) and the consignee was “Leader” LLC (Moscow).”

On Thursday, October 13, Armenia’s National Security announced that they were looking into the “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge.

