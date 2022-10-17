Crypto Trailblazers: Here’s how Bitcoin and Big Eyes Coin are setting up the stage for future coins

By EWN • 17 October 2022 • 14:47

The world of cryptocurrencies is full of opportunities. Digital coins have created a space for investors, traders and holders to make significant returns and huge profits. It has also created an avenue for developers with new and exciting projects. The well-established crypto market has millions of people from all over the world investing in all forms of crypto assets daily.

With some of the coins existing for a long time, there are templates for upcoming projects to follow if they too want to top the charts. As a competitive market, it is important to stay on your toes to maintain relevance and yield profits. A lot can be learnt from the overall success of Bitcoin (BTC) and the presale success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Bitcoin: The Pioneer

Bitcoin is arguably the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. In fact, it is so popular that the word ‘Bitcoin’ is synonymous with cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is one of many coins that have risen up the ladder. It is a decentralised currency that can be transferred on a peer-to-peer network. As the most popular digital currency in the world, Bitcoin can be used anywhere and provides a high level of security over your money. Bitcoin gained prominence by providing total control over your funds.

As one of the most recognisable digital currencies in the world, the limited supply increases the uniqueness of the coin which makes it even more desirable to many crypto users. As of 2022, there are more than 18.6 million bitcoins. Bitcoin has been able to ensure its security by developing the ability to create, distribute trade and store information in its blockchain system. As the first of its kind, Bitcoin has created a unique path that is a lesson for many.

Big Eyes Coin: A Presale Success

All eyes are on Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as the new coin shoots its way to the top. Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-owned token whose investors are increasing by the second. The coin took a sharp detour from the norm and set a path for itself for other coins to follow. The cat-themed meme coin is a growing platform that is selling its coins to its users in stage 5 currently. The token has raised $7.34M so far and is refusing to stop.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers a unique set of incredible features that highlights the importance and beauty of the meme coin. Some of these functionalities include creating a community that is free of taxes and fees. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also invested in saving the environment by clearing the pollution in the oceans. Its ocean endeavours to endear the coin to many crypto users and boost its credibility in the market.

To Sum Up

If a coin needs to follow the footsteps of Bitcoin, it will have to have patience, determination and community support. Whereas for Big Eyes Coin, the phenomenal presale success is a highlight.

