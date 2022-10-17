By Anna Ellis • 17 October 2022 • 15:04

For those who like a bargain the offer of free parking is irresistible. Image: Torremolinos City Council

A new free parking zone will facilitate parking in the centre of Torremolinos with almost 400 parking spaces.

The esplanade is located in the area of Los Palacios and has had an investment of about€450,000.

The Mayoress of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, confirmed: “On Friday, October 28, we are going to inaugurate the park and ride car park that has been built in Los Palacios and which is at the foot of the motorway.”

“There are 386 spaces for cars and motorbikes, including vehicles for people with reduced mobility. We need a new car park so that many more people can visit us and so that residents have more parking capacity in an area where there is a high population density.”

The mayoress added: “It is just a stone’s throw from the centre, which means you can walk there to do any kind of business or have any kind of visit to the centre of Torremolinos. It is a model that we have to support for a friendlier city, in which also, completely free of charge, residents and visitors can park easily.”

