Former director of Real Club Deportivo Espanyol and creator of Football in Action, has died

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 October 2022 • 21:13

Claudio Biern Boyd - Credit 2.bp.blogspot

The former director of Real Club Deportivo Espanyol and the founder of the TV production company BRB Internacional, has died aged 82.

Real Club announced the death of Claudio Biern Boyd on Monday, October 17 in a tweet. Biern was director of the club for the periods 1986-1989, 1993-1994, and 2004-2006.

Biern, who was born in Palma de Mallorca to a Catalan father and Scottish studied law studies at the University of Deusto in Bilbao and Barcelona, between 1957 and 1962, before moving to Madrid.

There he went to work as Head of Promotion and Marketing of the multinational Lever Iberian, a position he held until 1968. An advertising specialist he created and led the company Transplastic SA, which marketed dolls for promotions and American cartoons.

In 1972 he established BRB International, winning the rights to manage such series as “Maya the Bee” “Viki the Viking” and “Tom and Jerry.” He also held the rights to the cartoons of Hanna Barbera.

In 1977 he started to produce his own series of cartoons as he felt the royalties paid to others were too high. He created Apollo films and 1984 the company Star Toys.

From there he went on to produce as well as market many of Spain’s most popular series including ‘D Artacan and the three Muskehounds’ (1981), “The Sages”, “’the Return to The world of Willy Fog”’ and “David the Gnome” (1984).

He also produced “Football in action” (1982) which featured Naranjito the mascot of the football World cup in Spain.

Real Club Deportivo Espanyol have paid tribute to the former director, saying that they and the fans mourned his passing.

