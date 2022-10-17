By Anna Ellis • 17 October 2022 • 14:19

Halloween is soon upon us but you still have time to grab yourself a spooky bargain. Image: Torremolinos City Council

In celebration, the Municipal Nursery Los Pinares in Torremolinos is carrying out a special ‘Halloween’ campaign until the end of October.

The nursery is offering table centres decorated for the occasion based mainly on the colours of this festivity, black and orange.

Among the plants on sale, you can find kalanchoes, pumpkins and cacti with prices ranging from €5 to €25.

The opening hours of the nursery during the month of October are Monday to Friday from 9:00.AM to 2:30.PM and Saturdays from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM.

In addition, visitors will be able to take a souvenir photo at the Halloween photocall at the entrance to the nursery.

