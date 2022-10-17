By Matthew Roscoe • 17 October 2022 • 12:48

BREAKING: Kanye West reportedly set to acquire social media platform Parler. Image: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

REPORTS coming out of the US on Monday, October 17 suggest that rapper Kanye West is reportedly set to acquire the social media platform, Parler.

Kanye West is reportedly set to acquire the social media platform, Parler, according to the company’s current owner.

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said: “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honoured to help him achieve his goals.”

Kayne said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Back in January 2021, following the Capitol riots in the US, Parler was banned from the Google Play Store.

A spokesman for Google said at the time: “We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US. “We recognise that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content” It added: “In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues.” Days after, former CEO John Matze revealed he received multiple death threats after the platform was removed from the Google Play Store. John Matze, the CEO of Parler told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on January 13, 2021: “People are threatening my life, I can’t go home tonight. So this is really a lot, you know. This is not just our civil liberties. Big Tech can shut down a billion-dollar company, half-a-billion dollar company overnight”. He added: “What is really interesting is that they all did on the same day, those three, Apple, Google, and Amazon, without any prior warning. We woke up on Friday thinking business, business as usual. We didn’t get a notice from Google. We read it online in the news first. That is shocking.”

