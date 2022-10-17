By Matthew Roscoe • 17 October 2022 • 15:16

WATCH: Ukrainian police in Kyiv frantically fire at incoming drone from Russian troops. Image: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi/Telegram

VIDEOS circulating on social media on Monday, October 17 show the moment Ukraine’s National Police attempted to intercept a Russian-Iranian Shahed-136 drone over Kyiv with frantic gunfire.

The video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s advisor to the country’s minister of foreign affairs, showed footage of police in the county’s capital of Kyiv trying to shoot down an incoming drone from Russian troops on October 17.

Mixed reports suggest that the drone was successfully intercepted by the fire while others suggest that an air defence system destroyed the drone.

However, Gerashchenko called for more air defence systems for Ukraine as a result.

“National Police officers shooting down an Iranian drone. WE NEED AIR DEFENSE!” he said.

The news comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia had used kamikaze drones and missiles to destroy Kyiv on October 17.

“All night and all morning the enemy is terrorising civilians. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking the whole of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv,” he said on Telegram.

“The enemy can strike at our cities, but he will not be able to break us. The occupiers will face only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. Victory is ours.”

Attacks on Ukraine’s capital come a week after Russia launched its response to the Crimean Bridge attack on Saturday, October 8.

On Monday, October 10, Russian missiles hit the centre of Kyiv.

During the attack, the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was hit during the heavy Russian attacks.

The former chairman of the Böll Foundation in Kyiv, Sergei Sumlenny, posted photos on Twitter at the time and said, addressing Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64, SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (41, Greens), “The building where the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground?”

On Saturday, October 15, Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv hit critical infrastructure.

