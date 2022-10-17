Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood appears in court over attempted rape charge

By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 12:22

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood appears in court over attempted rape charge

Mason Greenwood has appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old Manchester United footballer, from the Bowdon area of Trafford, Greater Manchester, has also been charged with assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge him with the three offences.

“Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behavior, attempted rape, and Section 47 assault of a woman,” GMP told CNN in a statement.

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is due to appear in court today. The 21 year old is charged with attempted rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and assault. He was first arrested back in January and has been on bail since. #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/AuuCQfWFjn — Capital North West News (@CapitalNWNews) October 17, 2022

The player was arrested in January after allegations were made over images and videos that emerged online, reports the BBC.

In court, Mr Greenwood spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Mark Hadfield adjourned proceedings and confirmed that a decision surrounding bail would be arranged at a later date.

The football player has not appeared for a Premier League side since being suspended by Manchester United in January pending the results of the investigation.

