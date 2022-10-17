Another Russian fired from his position as military head in St Petersburg

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 October 2022 • 15:37

THE head of the military draft department of Russia’s St Petersburg has been fired by the region’s governor, as reported on Monday, October 17.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov has fired Victor Shevchenko from his post as head of the military draft department of the administration, according to the city administration website.

“Vladimir Buyanov, who previously worked as first deputy head of the directorate, has been appointed to this post as of 17 October,” the statement said.

Earlier on October 17, the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, announced that the partial military draft called by President Putin back in September has now been completed in Moscow.

Sobyanin announced the completion of the partial military draft in Moscow, stating that ” turnout for mobilisation in Moscow from October 17 is not required.”

“According to Moscow’s military commissioner, the partial mobilisation tasks set on the basis of the presidential decree and the Defence Ministry’s assignment have been fulfilled in full. The assembly points of the mobilized will be closed on October 17, 2022, at 2 pm,” he said.

He added: “The summonses sent out during the mobilisation process to residences and businesses will cease to be valid.

“Moscow will continue to assist the Ministry of Defense in providing military units.”

As noted, on Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

“To protect our country and people, we will use all means at our disposal,” he said at the time.

