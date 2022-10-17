WATCH: Nascar driver Bubba Wallace accused of “Asian hate” following altercation with Kyle Larson

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 October 2022 • 7:48

Image: @CAJUNRICH2/Twitter

FOLLOWING the Nascar race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the evening of Sunday, October 17, a crash and altercation between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson has led to the former being accused of “Asian hate”.

“Stop Asian Hate – Bubba Wallace must be investigated,” said Ian Miles Cheong following a crash between Wallace and Larson which led to Wallace shoving Larson into his Nascar car.

“Bubba Wallace could’ve killed someone with this stunt. He needs to be removed from the sport,” he added.

A further tweet from Cheong read: “Bubba Wallace, who falsely claimed that someone hung a noose in his garage last year, violently attacks one of the only Asian drivers in NASCAR. Violence against Asians needs to stop.”

Another person commented on Cheong’s post, writing: “Turns out Bubba Wallace is the racist. Commits a hate crime. Where you at FBI?”

Another person said: “If the roles were reversed, NASCAR would hold a press conference denouncing the racist actions of Kyle Larson, announce an immediate 3 race suspension, take away points and donate 1 Million $ to BLM in Bubba Wallace’s name.”

While another person said: “Hate crime against an asian, who da racist 🤭😉”

The race was eventually won by 32-year-old Joey Logano.

