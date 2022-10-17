News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 17 October 2022 • 16:20

ALICANTE FIREFIGHTERS: Went to the rescue of an injured climber Photo credit: Bomberos de la Dipu

Copter rescue FIREFIGHTERS, a mountain rescue unit and a paramedic assisted a 55-year-old man who injured both ankles after falling five metres while climbing in Rincon de Bonanza (Orihuela). Owing to the steepness of the terrain, he was then winched into a Fire Brigade Consortium helicopter and transferred to hospital.

On the level SAN ISIDRO town hall will spend €577,377 on remodelling Calle Isidro, which crosses the town centre from east to west. The project financed by the Diputacion provincial council will remove architectural barriers, eliminating kerbs with a one-level street shared by pedestrians and traffic, giving preference to the former.

Don’t stress SUPPLIES of Dumirox, the anti-depressant most commonly-prescribed by the region’s primary care doctors, are running out in Alicante City. Although chemists in the city centre currently have the 50-milligramme version in stock, they still await deliveries of the 100-miligramme tablets that were ordered at the end of September.

Sludge opp ELCHE’S wastewater treatment plants produce an annual 12,800 tons of dehydrated sludge, which Aigues d’Elx does not have the means of transporting or disposing of. The part publicly-owned company is now putting out to tender a four-year €1 million contract to take the problem off their hands.

Pedal on Work has finally started on Callosa’s 250-metre bicycle lane between the San Roque roundabout and the CV-900 road. The town hall has provided the plans and the land but construction is being carried out by the central government’s General Directorate for Roads, Callosa’s mayor Manuel Martinez Sirvent explained.

