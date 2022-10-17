NFT Tokens you should hold for the future— Theta Network and Moshnake

By EWN • 17 October 2022 • 14:41

It takes a lot of effort to make sizable earnings in the bitcoin market. Investigating the different currencies’ use cases, tactics, features, and experience levels will take a lot of time. Major cryptocurrencies have been impacted by the recent market collapse, providing emerging tokens like Moshnake (MSH) an advantage.

Suppose you are having trouble deciding which token would be best. The good news is that we did the research and identified two cryptocurrency tokens—Theta Network (THETA) and Moshnake (MSH)—that have the potential to increase your wealth by 100 times in the future.

Theta Network (THETA) The open-source software

Theta Network (THETA) is software developed to encourage the operation of distributed video streaming platforms on world computer networks. For a reasonable cost, content delivery networks (CDNs) today are geographical networks of operators that provide end users with video streaming material. Existing CDNs are increasingly unable to keep up with high-quality streaming because of geographical limitations.

Theta Network (THETA), which offers extra bandwidth and computer power and compensates its users, enables a global pool of users to transmit video. The Theta Network (THETA) will have more bandwidth available as more users sign up, improving the network’s ability to stream videos of higher quality.

Theta Network (THETA), which is at the core of activities on the blockchain, has two native cryptocurrencies: TFUEL, which is used to carry out transactions, and THETA Coin, which is used to vote for protocol improvements. Also, because it is open-source software, anyone can create programs and services using it.

Additionally, developers can create decentralized applications on the blockchain using Theta Network (THETA). Applications for distributing loyalty points and crowdfunding platforms are two examples. Further, it has developed a micropayment mechanism for online video streaming that enables users and content producers to send and receive THETA through the official wallet app.

Moshnake (MSH) The New Crypto

The new NFT project Moshnake (MSH) is anticipated to explode in the cryptocurrency market. The ecosystem’s native currency is the Moshnake token (MSH). The Binance Smart Chain smart contracts provide the foundation for the cryptocurrency, and a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) oversees all of its operations. Because Moshnake (MSH) has several advantageous characteristics and isn’t only dependent on hype, it is likely to be successful.

The famous Snake game is the inspiration for the Moshnake (MSH) play-to-earn NFT game. Many still have clear memories of playing this well-known game on their Nokia phones in the early days of the internet. The MSH native token is part of the Moshnake (MSH) ecosystem. Additionally, all daily incentives, such as events, games, and services, would be accessible to token users. Token holders can do business among themselves thanks to technology that has already made it possible for purchasers to connect unrestricted and openly.

The player obtains a snake NFT when a Moshnake egg hatches. To raise the quantity of Moshnake NFTs in circulation after the Initial NFT Offering, the Moshnake egg must be hatched. Investors and gamers can enter the cryptocurrency market at a minimal cost thanks to the Moshnake (MSH) ecosystem. Joining this fantastic site during the presale is a smart idea. You can use the links below to obtain more information.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

