NIBS: The Latest News In Brief from the Costa del Sol

By Betty Henderson • 17 October 2022 • 17:43

Jet-setting deal

The tourism industry celebrates a new direct flight between Malaga and New York. United Airlines will operate the route from June 2023 after a four year pause. However, the news has not been welcomed by all, fellow Andalucían city Sevilla had been trying to secure the flight route for several years.

Premium property

A luxury property in Marbella smashed sales records, selling for a cool €27.5 million. The 2600 square metre property is situated in a highly desirable location and offers unique luxury facilities including a wine cellar for 500 bottles, a cinema room and an extravagant pool, all with glorious sea views.

Sustainable hospitality

A business organisation in Torremolinos is holding a conference on sustainable hospitality on October 20. The conference hopes to offer advice to sector professionals on how to fight climate change and reduce the impact of hospitality industry on the environment. Attendees will learn innovative techniques to reduce water use and waste.

‘Golden Triangle’

A local property company will create 104 ‘branded residences’ in the desirable ‘Golden Triangle’ region between Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. The boutique apartment complexes will have between one and three bedrooms and will feature coveted coastal views. Developers aim to combine home ownership with the luxury of a five-star hotel.

Essential getaway

Marbella ranked on the National Geographic’s ‘50 essential getaways to discover Spain’. Marbella was chosen for its “historical centre with narrow flower-filled streets, from which Africa can be seen on clear days”. The prestigious property magazine also selected two other towns in Malaga province, Frigiliana and Ronda, for its list.

Golf masters

The prestigious Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters golf tournament took place over the weekend at the illustrious Real Club de Valderrama course in San Roque. The golf course is considered the best in continental Europe. The ideal playing climate and beautiful views attracted golfers from all over the world to the competition.