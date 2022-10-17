Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema wins the Balon d’Or

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 October 2022 • 22:54

Karim Benzema - Credit Vitali Vitleo / Shutterstock.com

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema has won the Balon d’Or (Golden Ball) after a dream season that saw his club lift the Champions League and La Liga titles.

At a glittering event on Monday, October 17, the 34-year-old got to lift the prized trophy.

Said to be an open secret that he would win the accolade, pundits said that he was the best, with no discussion.

The striker had played a key role in Real Madrid’s run of success racking up 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games.

Analysts of the beautiful game say that is Benzema’s ability to adapt to conditions and to those that he plays with that has made him the success he is. They say he is both a playmaker and goal-scorer, making him quite unique in the game at this level.

Benzema is the first French footballer to take the award since Zinedine Zidane did in 1998 whilst playing for Juventus.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, added to the club’s silverware by taking the title of best goalkeeper.

Those who watch the game and who watched Real Madrid’s run last season say the club would not have had the success it had without the stopping power of Courtois. The Belgian is credited with keeping the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané at bay, allowing the club to progress through the finals.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi took the Kopa award for the best young player making it an all-around clean sweep for Spanish clubs. The 18-year-old has already enjoyed 47 appearances for the club and is considered to be the man to watch and a future candidate for the Balon d’Or that this year went to Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.