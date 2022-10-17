By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 October 2022 • 21:45

Petrol Station - Credit Powerlightss / Shutterstock.com

Spain’s government is considering whether to retain the fuel discount in the new year or to make it available only to selected groups.

According to news site Noticias, First Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, said on Monday, October 17 that the discount will be reviewed in the coming months.

Outlining the high cost to the government but also to the general population, Calviño said: “Let’s see, here at the end of the year, how the situation evolves.

“The current discount, in principle, ends on December 31, but there is a discussion to be had about whether you must keep it for all or just focus on a collective more affected.”

He said the Council of Ministers, “as a responsible Government”, must analyse what the effect would be on people and the economy if you continue or if do away with the discount.

Public transport discounts he said will continue as it has turned out to be a star, and has helped to reduce inflationary pressures as well as help individual people.

He said: “What we have done is to include within the budgets a measure that, for me, is the measure that we have adopted, the free public transport.

It is a measure which, moreover, is in line with the concept of sustainable public transport. It is structural in nature, with the vocation of permanence.”

Calviño also confirmed that there will be an increase in the minimum wage, but he would not be drawn on a figure. He said that the ministry under Yolanda Diaz was working on this and would make an announcement in the coming months.

The news that Spain’s government is considering whether to retain the fuel discount next year will come as music to most people’s ears, but it is unlikely that any announcement will be made until closer to the time given the fluidity of world markets.

