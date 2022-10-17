The Diputacion provincial council highlights institution’s €41 million investment in Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 17 October 2022 • 13:45

ALICANTE DIPUTACION: Contracts chief Juan de Dios Navarro highlighted Elche investments Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, has allocated €41 million to the Elche during the present legislative term.

Working out at just over €175 per inhabitant, this will be sufficient to carry out new projects including the conference centre and the Diputacion’s first Alicante province delegation.

This level of financing also makes it possible to increase allocations for the annual Misteri d’Elx mystery plan, the city’s Palmeral forest and the Santa Maria basilica, pointed out Juan de Dios Navarro, provincial councillor responsible for the Diputacion’s Contracts department.

“Throughout our term in office we have been clearly committed to projects and investments that have been very important to the city,” Elche-born Navarro said.

“Elche’s funding has grown from €5.8 million in 2019 to €10.6 million in 2021, a sum that will have increased considerably by the end of this year.”

Comparing the Diputacon’s dedication to the regional government’s attitude, Navarro called on the Generalitat to pay off the €43 million it owes city hall, which footed the bill for the compulsory purchase of land to build the Miguel Hernandez University.

In contrast, the Diputacion will cover the €4.5 million cost of acquiring land for the Conference Centre, Navarro said.

