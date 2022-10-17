Torrevieja (Alicante) roundabout finally bids farewell to the Felipe y Francisca

By Linda Hall • 17 October 2022 • 15:12

TORREVIEJA: Town hall decided time has come to remove dilapidated fishing boat from Doña Ines roundabout Photo credit: Zarateman

TORREVIEJA town hall is paying €30,000 to remove a 15-metre fishing boat from a roundabout at the Doña Ines urbanisation.

The 15-metre Felipe y Francisca was registered in Torrrevieja and, as records show, was commercially active until 1994. It was installed on the roundabout in 2003 but is now unsightly, dilapidated and also danger to the children who like to play there.

Residents are now waiting to see what will replace the boat on the huge roundabout which, many say, is disproportionately large for the amount of traffic in the area.

With a perimeter of nearly 200 metres and covering an area of 3,000-square metres there will be plenty of room for features like the huge earthenware jars, flags and flamingos seen on other Torrevieja roundabouts, residents pointed out.

