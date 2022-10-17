Woman, 18, ‘stabs man to death and hides body in a kitchen cupboard’

By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 12:30

Woman, 18, 'stabs man to death and hides his body in a kitchen cupboard'. Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock.com

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in a kitchen cupboard.

The Civil Guard arrested the young suspect, who is alleged to have “cleaned up the blood” at a nearby beach, before confessing to the crime.

The lifeless body of Luis Ferrando, 41, was found “partially hidden” on Friday with multiple stab wounds in a home in the town of La Ribera, near San Antonio beach, Europa Sur reports.

After the suspect’s apparent confession, officials from the Cullera Civil Guard and a Judicial Police team with specialists in homicides and criminalistics attended the scene.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Thursday (October 13) after the suspect, from Bolivia, returned to her home, on Blasco Ibáñez Avenue.

Mr Ferrando is said to have been stabbed numerous times before his body was hidden out of view in a cupboard in a kitchen gallery, covered with various items.

A witness reported someone “acting strangely” at the nearby beach of San Antonio so alerted police, who, along with the Civil Guard, visited the suspect’s home, where she is said to have confessed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.