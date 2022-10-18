Autumn heatwave in Spain brings record temperatures for October

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 October 2022 • 20:05

Heatwave - Credit Fizkez / Shutterstock.com

An autumn heatwave in Spain has brought record temperatures with average temperatures running at 2.9C higher than usual.

A Punt Oratge said on Tuesday, October 17 that the day could be the hottest on record with temperatures set to reach near highs in the south, centre and north of the country.

The highest temperatures were recorded in the Andalusian capital Seville in 2017 when the thermometer hit 35.7C.

🌡️🌡️ Segons dades d'@AEMET_Esp, la temperatura durant els primers 17 dies d'octubre ha estat clarament per damunt de la mitjana. L'anomalia positiva ací és d'1,7 °C, mentre que en el conjunt del territori espanyol arriba als 2,9 °C. pic.twitter.com/2LKEcxyW0U — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) October 18, 2022

The weather site says that tropical nights have continued into October with temperatures remaining above 20C in many parts of the country since May. Both the high temperatures in the day and the night are said to continue for most of the week, although storms are set to arrive tomorrow.

The rains will arrive in the south, the east and the centre of the peninsula with yellow warnings for wind and rain across many parts including

Source: AEMET

The haze that covered large parts of the peninsula will also return tomorrow with concentrations of dust on the surface of 50 µg/m 3 in the central, south and east.

Experts say that global warming remains a threat as an autumn heatwave in Spain brings record temperatures.

