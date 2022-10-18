The Co-op says the strike will have “no impact” on its ability to support bereaved families.

A spokesperson said: “Our colleagues at our Glasgow coffin factory are a hugely valued part of our Co-op and following ongoing discussions with Unite we are disappointed that we have not been able to reach an agreement about pay.

“In spite of the difficult trading environment, we have offered all of our colleagues at the coffin factory a fair pay increase.

“We are confident that the combined base pay and production bonus for roles within the coffin factory remain highly competitive.”