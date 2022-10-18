Cómpeta ‘World’s biggest coffee morning’ raises a stunning €2500 for Cudeca

By Betty Henderson • 18 October 2022 • 18:09

Record numbers of guests enjoyed a coffee and a chat during the coffee morning

An ENORMOUS €2500 was raised for Cudeca during a charity coffee morning in Cómpeta. Cudeca volunteers organised their eighth ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ on October 3 which saw delicious treats being served up for record numbers of visitors.

Generous volunteers supplied delicious homemade cakes and treats for the coffee morning which took place at the Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock in Competa. Cakes rapidly sold out during the morning which saw a record 178 guests enjoy coffee and a chat with friends.

Local businesses also donated exciting prizes to a raffle and tombola, including a three course dinner for two, with wine from Hotel Finca El Cerrillo, €50 meal voucher from Casa Paco, a Chimney Sweep meal, a wine tasting menu for two from La Plaza in Canillas, a beautiful collage by Jilly Whitbread, and six bottles of wine.

Guests also enjoyed browsing handmade gifts and artisan products at stalls that were set up around the restaurant, selling chocolate, jewellery and handicrafts. Live guitar music by Aki Riihimaki entertained guests as they shopped and socialised.

Four talks on fascinating local topics were even arranged for guests to listen to throughout the morning, including on the Mediterranean Diet and Anglo-Spanish links in Cómpeta.

Cudeca is a local charity run by British Cindy Jones to support local patients with terminal illnesses with compassion and care. Jones has raised a staggering €35,000 since 2015 with the help of her dedicated volunteers.

The money raised during the event will be split between MacMillan Cancer Support and Cudeca.