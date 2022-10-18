COVID-19 deaths jump nearly 40% in England and Wales

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 October 2022 • 18:48

COVID-19 Vaccination. Image: Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com

COVID-19 deaths have jumped by nearly 40 per cent in the first week of October according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK.

The figures released today Tuesday, October 18 show 400 to have died from the virus in the first seven days of October, with the death certificate of 254 (63.5 per cent) listing COVID-19 as the primary cause.

Whilst the number remains well below the recorded highs in August, 810 in the week to July 29, officials are still concerned by the sudden increase.

COVD-19 deaths remain well below the peak of 8,500 a week in January 2021, which health experts say is a result of a high level of vaccinations, antibodies gained through previous infections and the mutation of the virus to a less dangerous form.

It is thought around one in 35 people have the virus currently, that is around 1.5 million homes within which someone has a COVID-19 infection. That number is up by more than 35 per cent and is believed to be rising.

Health officials have been expecting a rise in the number of infections as winter draws in, although they do not expect the number of deaths to rise much beyond the highs of the summer.

Areas said to be worst affected are the southeast, the southwest and the east of England.

Health officials have once again recommended that people take precautions to keep infection levels down and to follow government advice as COVID-19 deaths jump nearly 40 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.