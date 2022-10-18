By Vickie Scullard • 18 October 2022 • 9:52

First Spanish Poker Championship since Covid sets record in Marbella. Credit: CEP

THE first poker Spanish Poker Championship tournament since the Covid-19 pandemic has set a record for the highest attendance.

The event took place at Casino Marbella earlier this month and surpassed expectations with almost 500 players and accumulating 320.000€ in prizes – the highest in recent years.

In total, more than 3,500 visitors turned up for it – an absolute record for the Spanish Poker Championship (CEP in Spanish),

From October 8, the casino was turned into a poker room for a week for the first time in two-and-a-half years, where the best players tested their nerves at the main event, which took place on October 13.

A total of 171 contenders competed in the different qualifiers in order to secure their place in the main tournament. In addition to the 46 qualifiers, more than 150 entries were added by the organisers through PokerStars’ online satellites.

Antonio Galiana won the main event with an Ace and 9 of clubs after three days of playing and took home a big share of the €207,360 prize pool.

In addition, more than 1,000 people turned up to take part in several parallel tournaments, which allowed them to participate at different levels of the competition.

The CEP continues to grow each year, perhaps with the help of the High Roller, which has a buy-in of €1,100, attracting 79 players and awarding €22,000 to the top finisher, Juan Pardo.

The tournament’s final stop is Girona’s Casino Peralada in Barcelona, which will run from November 23 to November 27

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.