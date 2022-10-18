By Guest Writer • 18 October 2022 • 12:20

GibSams volunteers celebrated their fifth anniversary Credit: Emilia Hazellsmith

INAUGURATED on World Mental Health Day, October 10 2017, GibSams is a charity based on similar lines to the UK’s Samaritans.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, last Saturday October 15, just under one hundred children and their parents attended a Frozen-themed fun day at Ocean Village Gibraltar which included a number of different events including an enchanted treasure hunt around the marina.

Stars of the event were Ana, Elsa and a surprise visit from Spiderman as the youngsters enjoyed having their faces painted and took part in fitness training but the high spot was the treasure hunt which saw excited children looking to find the clues located in different restaurants, eventually leading to the treasure: a Frozen-themed box of treats!

An acoustic concert featured local talent E.V.E, Nicky Borda, Jesse Sampere and Jason Belilo, who all drew a large appreciative audience.

Some £800 was raised in aid of a very important charity on the Rock: the Gibraltar Samaritans, who work within the local community to provide people with a confidential phone helpline which offers a free listening service to anyone experiencing distress, despair, and suicidal thoughts (Phone number: +350 116123).

Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams said “GibSams are very grateful to Ocean Village and especially Emilia for organising a fantastic Family Fun Day with Treasure Hunt.

“Raising funds and awareness of the essential work we do is so important and reaching a family audience like we did with the Family Fun Day gives us an opportunity to meet members of our community that we may not reach otherwise.”

