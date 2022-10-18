By Matthew Roscoe • 18 October 2022 • 9:50

Iranian Shahed-136 drones "highly effective in role of terror bombing Ukrainian cities". Image: andrey_l/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to war expert Oliver Alexander, although the Iranian Shahed-136 drones used by Russia in Ukraine are not highly accurate, they are “highly effective in the role of terror bombing Ukrainian cities”.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, October 18, Alexander said that “while the Iranian Shahed-136s are primitive and inaccurate, they are highly effective in the role of terror bombing cities and forcing the Ukrainian military to use higher value air defence weapons to counter them.”

“If Russia can keep procuring large quantities, either through continued imports from Iran or the establishing domestic production, they could theoretically keep up daily terror bombing attacks on Ukrainian cities for the foreseeable future,” he said.

He added: “While a lot of air defence weapons have been sent to Ukraine, the numbers aren’t infinite and the production is more complicated and takes longer than the production of Shahed-136 style drones.

“A large portion of Ukrainian air defence supplies could theoretically be kept occupied by daily terror bombings of cities.”

As noted, Iranian Shahed-136 drones have been reportedly used in the war over recent weeks and on Wednesday, October 12, intelligence supplied by Britain’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the use of Iranian Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine.

The MoD said at the time: “Russia has deployed Iranian manufactured uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs – drones) since at least August 2022, including the one-way attack Shahed-136 variant, Russia included Shahed variants among the extensive wave of strikes it conducted on October 10, 2022.”

On Tuesday, October 18, video footage emerged of Ukrainian police frantically shooting at an Iranian Shahed-136 drone in Kyiv as Russia continued attack on the capital of Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.