By Vickie Scullard • 18 October 2022 • 11:33

McDonald's fan discovers surprise ingredient in sweet and sour sauce. Credit: @evs_kii/TikTok

A McDonald’s fan has shared her shock after discovering a surprise ingredient in its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce.

A TikToker from the UK called @evs_kii went viral after sharing her revelation that the popular restaurant chain’s dip is not just made up of traditional ingredients that you would expect.

Sugar, vinegar, and spices perhaps come to mind before a certain surprise fruit, which is listed on the pot’s nutritional information.

The TikTok video must have struck a chord with people – it has been liked by more than 18,000 people and shared more than 250 times.

In the video, she says: “Sweet and sour sauce, McDonald’s. Am I the only one that didn’t know what fruit it’s made of until today? Have a guess, have a guess.”

Following a brief pause to build anticipation, she shouts: “f**cking apricots! It’s apricots.”

@evs_kii Did you know what fruit is in the sweet’n’sour from @mcdonaldsuk ??? ♬ original sound – evs_kii

McDonald’s website says: “McDonald’s Sweet ‘N Sour blends flavors of apricot and peach flavors with savory spices and leaves a slight lingering heat.”

The revelation that apricot is the fruit in question surprised many of her followers, who debated what they thought the sauce was made from.

A number of commenters said that they expected the fruit to be pineapple juice, which is sometimes used in the American version of the traditional Chinese sauce, according to Serious Eats.

One user, called @jenna_sendall, said: “I make it from scratch using tomato sauce, pineapple juice, and balsamic vinegar. Never used aproicot.”

Beth Sleep said: “Me so confidently saying pineapples.”

Tay agreed: “Low-key thought it was pineapple.”

While Kelsie added: “I was 100% convinced it was pineapple, maybe cos they put it in the little tubs when you get a Chinese.”

Another viewer pointed out that McDonald’s Sweet Curry Dip is also made with apricot.

“That’s crazy,” said the video author. “It’s made me think so much about other stuff I just eat and don’t know what’s in it.”

