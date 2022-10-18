Search of a teacher’s home reveals 12 disks containing recordings of schoolgirls

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 October 2022 • 20:44

Pornography - Credit Delbo Andrea / Shutterstock.com

A search of a teacher’s home by Guardia Civil officers has resulted in 12 computer hard drives being found, all containing recordings of girls at the private school where he worked.

The Guardia Civil said on Tuesday, October 18 that following complaints a court order was granted for the search of the teacher’s home at the Faculty of Arts at the Colegio Virgen de Europa.

There they found 12 hard drives that had been drilled into in an effort to destroy their contents, whilst others were hidden in the walls.

The teacher had been accused of collecting and possessing child pornography.

The unnamed teacher has appeared in court where he used his right not to testify, with the judge remanding the case until January when testimonies will be heard.

Guardia Civil agents are working through the hard drives to gather evidence and to determine their exact contents, as they are DVDs and tapes found in the teacher’s home.

According to sources spoken to by 20minutos the amount of material is said to be brutal, with allegations that the girl students were recorded by the teacher over many months and years.

Investigations were initiated in June after a neighbour found a digital storage device, which when he viewed the contents was surprised to find girls in their underwear. That was passed on to the Guardia Civil who determined where the photos and recordings had been made from the logos on their uniforms.

Prosecutors say that the teacher would convince students they needed to use his office to change before physical education class due to issues with the locker room.

