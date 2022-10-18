Spanish-style waste bins set to cover the UK after Liverpool trial

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 October 2022 • 22:18

Spanish style bins - Credit ITV screen grab

Spanish-style underground waste bins could soon be a feature of the UK landscape following a successful trial in Liverpool.

According to a report by TV station ITV on Tuesday, October 18, a successful trial of the bins in Liverpool has piqued the interest of councils across the country.

Liverpool council looked at ways to clean up communities by tackling illegal dumping, as well as its vermin problems. In doing so they trialled the Spanish model that has been so successful.

According to the council, the bins have been a huge success and will now be rolled out across its more than 27,000 terraced homes.

The trial, which cost £1,5 million has according to councillors, provided a cleaner waste solution.

Unlike normal weekly collections, homeowners can use the bins daily. Once full the bins alert the waste collection company which then sends a vehicle out to empty it. Bins are emptied by releasing them at their base, and once above ground, it can be emptied into the back of the dump truck.

Liverpool is now installing the bins at a further 11 sites.

The city says that its Spanish-style waste bins have been the topic of keen interest by other councils, all of whom are looking to reduce the cost of their waste collection services.

