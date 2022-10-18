By Matthew Roscoe • 18 October 2022 • 8:43

Huge day for Ukraine as latest Russian combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, October 18, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another 35 Russian drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, October 17, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 530 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 65,850, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Eleven more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as 14 more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 23 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1622.

Six more Russian MLRS were also destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 372.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 18.10 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.10 were approximately pic.twitter.com/4FpwZ4Re3W — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) October 18, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, October 16 in the Bahmut and Avdiivka directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 237th day of the war shows that the loss of the 11 Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2548, while the destruction of 14 more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5219 in total.

Good morning 🌄 🇺🇦 stands and we fight for our independent way of life. ☠️ And 530 more good russians pic.twitter.com/N5Ewej22UU — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) October 18, 2022

The destruction of another 35 Russian drones takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1276 in total.

One Russian anti-aircraft system was destroyed meaning Russia has now lost 188. Two Russian cruise missiles were also destroyed, taking the total lost by Russia to 318.

