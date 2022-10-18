By Matthew Roscoe • 18 October 2022 • 8:31

US Army deploys fifth generation F-22 fighters in the Netherlands to promote NATO partnership. Image: An American F-22/Dutch MoD

THE US Army has deployed the fifth generation of F-22 fighters in the Netherlands, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

The Dutch MoD announced that the Netherland Air Force would be training with the US Air Force, who have deployed fifth-generation F-22 fighters in the European country.

“The Air Force will train with the US Air Force in the coming weeks,” the Dutch MoD said.

“American aircraft are at Leeuwarden Air Base during that period. These are F-35s, F-22s and F-15s. The first fighter planes have already arrived.”

It added: “Dutch and American fighters will be flying a number of joint exercise missions in the near future.

“The aim is to integrate weapon systems. It is also about promoting mutual cooperation and deployability between NATO partners.

“The F-22s and F-15s will stay at Leeuwarden for about a week. The F-35s leave a week later to practice elsewhere abroad.”

Last year, long before the war in Ukraine began, the US deployed B-1B nuclear bombers to a Norway airbase… right on Putin’s doorstep.



Back in 2021, sending what appeared to be a very strong message to Vladimir Putin and Russia, Joe Biden ordered four B-1s nuclear bombers, and 200 Americans, to be deployed from their base at Dyess Air Force in Texas to the Orland Air Base in Norway, which is located only 1,379 miles from Moscow.

