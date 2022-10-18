With Stage 5 selling at record speed, will Dogecoin and Shiba Inu stand the chance against Big Eyes Coin?

By EWN • 18 October 2022 • 12:04

Meme coins have proved to be a way out of the crypto crash that happened earlier this year. While most of the cryptocurrencies tanked, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), some new tokens in the market have shown the light in the darkest of times.

Let’s face it: meme coins are fun, powerful and edgy. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), meme coins can possess many features that are profitable for investors. NFTs, for example, have become popular, and investors and artists have earned millions of dollars.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one such meme token which is making headlines since its presale launch. So far, the cute-eyed coin has raised over $7.88M and stage 5 is selling at record speed.

Will Dogecoin become obsolete in the future?

For the longest time, even Elon Musk has not tweeted anything about Dogecoin (DOGE). However, DOGE enjoys the legacy of being the pioneer in meme coins and has certainly paved the way for a coin like Shiba Inu (SHIB).

It seems like DOGE’s success was temporary, as it has still not recovered from the wounds of the crypto crash, while other coins are back on track.

Dogecoin has a fan-following and dedicated community that works day-in and day-out to strengthen its ledger and ecosystem. It is especially beneficial for day traders who have considered the coin’s volatility as a plus point because they can enter and exit the trade in a single day.

Is Shiba Inu really a dogecoin killer?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched as a rival coin against Dogecoin (DOGE). Usually, coins have a first-mover advantage, but SHIB was advantageous because it could learn from the mistakes of Dogecoin.

This meme token is more than a joke. Just last week, the community released a mobile game for Android and iOS called Shiba Eternity. The game’s success can be calculated by the fact that after its launch, the platform saw 100K new SHIB holders.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems to be on the right track. However, it has to be wary of Dogecoin’s next steps.

Big Eyes Coin may outcast other meme coins

A new meme token on the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has garnered significant attention from investors. The reason for its popularity lies in the value that it promises to create.

Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven token that intends to put wealth back into the DeFi systems while also playing an important part in the preservation of the environment.

In the past, community-driven tokens have shown immense growth because of their decentralised decision-making system. The owners of Big Eyes Coin will help decide the future roadmap and take part in other decision-making efforts of the community.

Cryptocurrencies get a bad name when it comes to the notorious carbon footprint of the mining process. Unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin has pledged to donate 5% of its wallet profits to sustainable charities that will help save the ocean.

Why should you Invest in Big Eyes Coin?

The verdict is out! After raising over $7.88M in its presale so far, the investors are loving the cute-eyed cat mascot. With an interesting backstory, plans for a sustainable future and an NFT club (YES!), Big Eyes Coin should be your next crypto investment.

To show how much Big Eyes Coin values its users, the coin has come up with an exciting offer.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

