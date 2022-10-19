By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 10:39

WATCH: Belarus' Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment uses 12.7mm large-calibre machine gun to scare off Russian soldiers. Image: belwarriors/Facebook

ON Wednesday, October 19, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus – a regiment of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers – released footage of them using a 12.7mm large-calibre machine gun to scare off Russian soldiers.

Taking to Facebook, Belarus’ Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment revealed that they used a 12.7mm large-calibre machine gun to scare off Russian soldiers.

“Soldiers of the Battalion of Volta Palka Kalinovsky carried out a coup de grâce raid on Russian soldiers from a nearby station,” the regiment wrote on social media.

“Stunned by such a brutal attack, the Russians belatedly opened fire in response, when our soldiers were no longer in sight.”

It added: “We were armed with a 12.7-mm large-calibre machine gun designed to fight against lightly armoured vehicles and firearms, to destroy the enemy’s manpower.

“Our soldiers appreciate this device for its high firepower and long-range capability. And if the Kalinovites like their weapons, the Russians really don’t like to meet on the way.

“They are very unhappy on the road!”

The video comes after the regiment recently thanked a Ukrainian helicopter for support in one of their latest combat actions in south Ukraine.

The Kastus Kalinovsky regiment – who recently unveiled an L96A1 sniper rifle and warned Russian troops that ‘winter is coming!’ – thanked “a Ukrainian helicopter [for providing] fire support and [launching] a missile attack on the enemy during a combat operation by soldiers of the Kalinovsky Regiment.”

It added: “Such interaction ensures more effective and successful performance of combat work.”

