BREAKING NEWS: Home secretary gets marching orders after sharing secure information on private email

18:30 – Braverman is said to have been unhappy with the direction of Liz Truss’ government, which may have been a factor in her resignation.

She also said that she has “concerns about the direction of this government,” saying it had already “broken key pledges that were promised to our voters.”

She goes on to say that she is worried about “the government’s commitment” to the manifesto in general, including her key focus on reducing immigration numbers.

The statements come as many express concern that Truss is no longer in charge but is there in name only. It also adds credence to the call by opposition parties who say the government should now call an election.

18:24 – Grant Shapps who is tipped to replace Suella Braverman, who resigned as Home Secretary today, has been critical of Liz Truss’ policies.

Shapps, no stranger to controversy himself, is a former member of Boris Johnson’s government and backed Rishi Sunak in the race to be leader of the Conservative Party.

18:18 – Braverman is said to have resigned after the email breach, saying in a letter to the prime minister: “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

In her letter, she said: “As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the cabinet secretary.

“As home secretary, I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.”

“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”

It is understood that former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will be appointed to the role, however, there has been no official announcement as yet.

18:12 – The UK’s home secretary has been given her marching orders in another blow for beleaguered Prime Minister Liz Truss, this time for using a private email for secure government business.

The news as reported by Sky News on Wednesday, October 19 is due to an “honest mistake” and “not over a policy disagreement.”

Braverman, who was only appointed 43 days ago by Truss had promised to use the law to deal with crime and migration, only to fall foul herself for breaking simple government security rules.

Her departure was described by the Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael as the latest in a “carousel of Conservative chaos.

“This is a government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer.

“There is a cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless Home Office.

“The only solution now is a general election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”

The departure comes as somewhat of a shock in a schoolboy error that should just not have happened at this level of government. Give Truss and Braverman their dues, for the first time in a long time the ruling party have dealt with a transgression in the manner it should have been.

Whatever your views, the UK home secretary getting her marching orders places even more pressure on the prime minister who is battling to get a grip on an ever-worsening situation.

