BREAKING: Large area of central London shut down after 'suspicious package' found

A LARGE area of central London has been shut down by police after a ‘suspicious package’ was found at Mansion House.

As well as the Grade I Listed building, the area also includes the City of London Magistrates’ Court and several major banks.

Roads affected include Queen Victoria Street, Queen Street, Princes Street, Loughborough Junction, and Threadneedle Street.

Entrances to Bank station are also affected, with passengers reporting that they were being ‘evacuated’ due to an ’emergency’, reports My London.

Lombard Street is currently the only entrance open to the London Underground station, with the others shut by the police, confirmed Transport for London (TfL).

Chief Insp Nikki Gander, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers were called to a report of a suspicious package near Mansion House at 10.06am this morning. This is currently being investigated and precautionary cordons and road closures have been put in place.”

The City of London Police tweeted: “We are currently dealing with an incident at #MansionHouse.

“There are significant road closures affecting: Queen Victoria St Queen St Princes St Loughborough Junction Threadneedle St.

“We will provide further updates here.”

No more details are available at this time.

